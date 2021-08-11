Off-duty Buffalo Police officer charged in 2 domestic violence incidents

Keenan Redmon, 36, was arraigned Friday on menacing and harassment charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An off-duty Buffalo Police officer is finding himself on the other side of the law following his arraignment on domestic violence related charges.

Keenan Redmon, 36, is facing charges of menacing and harassment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Redmond allegedly forcibly grabbed the neck of a woman at a Hertel Avenue restaurant back in July. Then in August, the office alleges Redmond forced a woman inside the bathroom of her home, threatened her and a pulled out what appeared to be a pistol.

Both of the alleged incidents took place when Redmond was off-duty. He's scheduled to return to court later this week.

Buffalo City Court Judge JaHarr Pridgen issued a stay away order of protection on behalf of the victim.