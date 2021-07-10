Jury acquits Shane Casado on charges tied to shooting death of Rachel Wierzbicki

The jury deliberated for more than six hours before finding Shane Casado not guilty of both second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A jury has acquitted a South Buffalo man of all charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend almost three years ago.

Annette Casado, the mother of Shane Casado, told reporters when leaving the courthouse this about her son: "The whole time he stayed very positive, good spirits, and he had the love and support of many."

The Casado family and supporters were overjoyed after the jury rendered that not guilty verdict for her son, who admitted that he shot 22-year-old Rachel Wierzbicki back in November of 2018 while both were standing on the driveway where he lived in South Buffalo.

Two witnesses to the shooting said Wierzbicki had asked them to go with her to confront Casado about his involvement with other women after their breakup.

The defense, which turned down a manslaughter plea offer from the prosecution before the trial, was able to bring up claims about Wierzbicki's alleged violent incidents toward Casado, and the jury apparently listened. He also claimed he did not think the .22 caliber rifle he used for target practice would seriously hurt her.

Casado's attorney said after the verdict: "There was aspects of justification. There certainly were aspects of justification, and the jury got it right. The reality is Shane never intended for this to happen, and the jury saw that he did not want it to happen."

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn spoke to 2 On Your Side by phone. He said of Casado: "I just didn't believe him. I thought he committed a crime, and that's why I charged him with murder. However, I recognized the fact that there were issues in the case, that it was a tough case, and that's why I offered the manslaughter pre-trial."

The emotionally shaken Wierzbicki family did not want to speak to reporters after the verdict. Two years ago they told 2 On Your Side they had set up a foundation in her name for domestic violence victims.

Flynn spoke for them about their daughter.