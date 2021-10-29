Gov. Hochul announces pilot program to distribute diapers and other essentials to domestic violence survivors

The pilot program in Western New York, the Southern Tier and New York City partners with the national diaper bank Baby2Baby.

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul is hoping a new pilot program will help get diapers and other essential supplies to survivors of domestic abuse.

On Friday, Hochul announced the pilot program between national diaper bank Baby2Baby and six domestic violence services providers to help distribute the items. The program will begin in Western New York, the Southern Tier and New York City.

"The issue of domestic violence is one that is deeply personal to me and my family, and it's something I have fought against for my entire life," Hochul said. "Through this program, my administration is committed to helping survivors and their families receive the support and basic necessities they need to live a brighter, safer future."

The New York State Cares + Baby2Baby Diaper Bank currently provides 20 million diapers to families all over the state through New York's Emergency Feeding Programs.

Baby2Baby will be working with Liberty Resources in the Southern Tier, as well as Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo and the YWCA Niagara in Western New York for the pilot.

Those organizations will be able to place orders with Baby2Baby starting on Friday through December.

To help clients with children 12 year or older, a survey will be sent out to assess their needs and have donations delivered directly to the organization to help fill those needs.

Baby2Baby is a diaper bank and nonprofit organization that give diapers, clothing and other necessities to children living in poverty.