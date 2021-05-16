NYSP asking for public's help locating missing 15-year-old

Troopers say Julianne Lanzieri was last seen on Friday, May 14 in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

BOSTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Troopers say Julianne Lanzieri was last seen on Friday, May 14 in the area of Boston Valley Elementary School sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Troopers believe that Julianne rode her blue mountain bike to an unknown location.

Julianne is said to be a White female with brown hair and brown eyes. Troopers say she is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top with a blue shirt underneath. She was also wearing white Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie.