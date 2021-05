Todd Whitman was reported missing from a residence on East Street in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a 73-year-old man.

Todd Whitman was reported missing from a residence on East Street in the City of Buffalo. It's believed he left on a black bike with orange decals.

Police say Whitman has a long white beard and a ponytail. He is known to spend time on the West Side, East Side, North Tonawanda and Niagara Street.