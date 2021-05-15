Found: 22-year-old Cole Geise recognized, reunited with his family in Olean

Missing since May 2, Olean Police said that 22-year-old Cole Geise was recognized around 10 p.m. Saturday 'by an alert citizen who notified Olean Police.'

OLEAN, N.Y. — An Olean man who had been missing since May 2 has been found.

Olean Police said that 22-year-old Cole Geise was recognized around 10 p.m. Saturday "by an alert citizen who notified Olean Police. He is safe and is being reunited with his family."

About 25 minutes later, Olean Police posted a photo of Geise reunited with his family.

2 On Your Side had reached out to the Olean Police Department on Friday night to see if there were any new leads.

The captain in charge of the investigation said police had exhausted all of their leads and would only continue the search if a credible tip came in.