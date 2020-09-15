NYS DEC cites Sheridan Park Crematory at Amigone Funeral Home with violation

State and local officials had called on the DEC to investigate after residents reported the heavy black smoke in the air on September 9.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has served a notice of violation to the Sheridan Park Crematory at the Amigone Funeral home on Sheridan Drive.

The DEC issued this statement:

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) served a Notice of Violation (NOV) Monday to the Sheridan Park Crematory at the Amigone Tonawanda Chapel at 2600 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda for violations of two provisions of its air quality permit due to the noxious release of thick black smoke into the environment and surrounding community. On Sept. 9, DEC immediately responded to public reports of the black smoke emanating from the Sheridan Park Crematory smokestack and began an investigation, which is ongoing.

Sheridan Park is not performing cremations at this time and should not resume cremations pending DEC’s review of Sheridan Park’s internal report on last Wednesday’s incident as well as the full and complete demonstration that Sheridan Park is employing DEC-required and -approved corrective measures. DEC will continue to require full compliance under all state air quality requirements to ensure the public’s health and the environment are fully protected. Additional information will be provided when it is available.

According to Town Supervisor Joe Emmginer, the message he received from the NYS DEC last week during their preliminary investigation was that the crematory burned two large bodies that caused the chamber to overheat.

“I am very pleased to see the DEC has acted quickly and decisively after the disturbing plume of black smoke that was released from the Sheridan Park Crematorium at Amigone’s Sheridan Drive Facility,” said Assemblyman Sean Ryan. “The decision reached to pause cremations is the right decision to ensure the safety of the neighbors of the facility is put first. I have full faith that the DEC, with the cooperation of Sheridan Park, will identify the issues that caused this event to occur and take the steps necessary to keep our community safe.”

“This is an issue of fairness,” said Councilwoman Shannon Patch, who photographed the incident on September 9. “It is not fair to the great businesses in Tonawanda that do follow the rules, it’s not fair to our town, and most of all, it is not fair to these residents who can’t use their backyards or have family over because they don’t know when they might be dealing with smoke and odors from Amigone. The DEC agrees with us - a plume of mysterious black smoke is not okay in our community, and I appreciate their quick action.”

