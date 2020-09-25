NY judges to honor Ruth Bader Ginsberg in Buffalo

Judges of the Eighth Judicial District will gather Friday to honor the memory of the late Supreme Court justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday state judges from around the area will gather in Buffalo for a memorial ceremony to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

At 4 p.m. judges from the state's Eighth Judicial District, which covers Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties, will meet in front of Old County Hall in Buffalo to honor Justice Ginsberg.

"It is the view of the judiciary as a whole that not even a pandemic should deny such a righteous pioneer the recognition she deserves for her many years of service to the legal profession and this nation," a press release for the event stated.

The event on Friday will showcase the number of women currently serving in the Judicial District. The program will include short remarks from judges Gerald Whalen, Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division Fourth Department and Shirley Troutman, Associate Justice Appellate Division Fourth Department.