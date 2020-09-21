Western New York continues to mourn loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People gathered to pay tribute to the highly respected Supreme Court Justice who passed away late last week at the age of 87.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are continuing to honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87 years old, outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Buffalo on Sunday night.

A group of people came together with candles and signs in tow to honor the historic Supreme Court Justice.

Some shared their thoughts. Others stood in silence as they paid their respects to a woman who will go down in history for the contributions she made to the Department of Justice.

One woman told 2 On Your Side, "She may be gone in her earthly breath, but what she has left behind for us to continue will live on forever."

Another shared, "I am here because what she has done for women and girls around the world transcends party lines, she is someone we can all acknowledge changed history, for the better."

WNY continues to mourn the loss of #RBG outside the Federal Courthouse tonight. One woman told me, “while she is gone, her legacy of compassion, peace and justice will live on, I hope this Country holds right to it.” @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/6eFh9P0DJw — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) September 21, 2020

Since Friday, people throughout the country have been mourning the loss of Justice Bader Ginsburg, by taking to the streets and to social media to express their thoughts and feelings.

Her death falls during an important time during the 2020 election, with many now left concerned about what this could mean for the future of the Supreme Court.