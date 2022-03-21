NWS volunteer weather observers needed in Niagara & Wyoming counties

NWS Buffalo is looking for two new volunteers to report weather observations in western Niagara and southeastern Wyoming counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service Office in Buffalo recently announced that they are in need of a few new weather observers across the region, including specific areas in Niagara and Wyoming counties.

For Niagara County, they are in need of a new weather observer near Youngstown, including Lewiston. For Wyoming County, they are in need of a new weather observer in or near Portageville, including Nunda, Castile and Hunt.

The duties of a COOP weather observer for the National Weather Service include taking measurements of precipitation, snowfall, and snow depth daily each morning and reporting them to the Buffalo office. This is a volunteer position, though an appropriate rain gauge and snow measuring stick would be provided for you.

These observations are then recorded and archived for future use, which could include warning decisions during severe weather, climate studies, and drought/agricultural mitigation. Storm Team 2 also utilizes this data on a daily basis when forecasting sky conditions, temperatures, and referencing snow depth or rainfall totals.

Here a few storm total snow reports as of 9:30 pm from across #WNY!



Only caveat is that I would expected there to be a little more snow now at Buffalo Airport (that report is from earlier this evening). #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/QJ9HLdFk6v — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) February 4, 2022

This position would be a part of the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Network (Coop Network). The Coop Network comprises nearly 10,000 volunteer weather observers nationwide that report observations to the NWS.