Niagara Falls looking to hire lifeguards for the summer

The job pays $15 per hour and you must be at least 16 years old and a resident of Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you're a resident of Niagara Falls in need of a job, the city has hung out the help wanted sign for lifeguards for the summer.

The job pays $15 an hour. You must be at least 16 years old and a resident of the city in order to apply.

A $50 certification fee is required that will be reimbursed upon hire and completion of the mandated training course.

Shifts are available Thursdays thru Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in applying can do so online by clicking here or by calling (716) 286-4430 or (716) 286-4313 for more information.

For the first time in two years, the city plans to open its pools and splash pads to the public. Mayor Robert Restaino has secured more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding to make the necessary needed improvements to the facilities. Also planned is a complete redesign of the Center Avenue Wading Pool to convert it into a splash pad.

“For the last two summers, our community has been unable to enjoy the City’s public pools and splash pads,” says Mayor Robert Restaino. “These long overdue upgrades and repairs will allow our community to finally have a safe, family-friendly place to enjoy our summer weather. I am proud to be able to use this federal funding to help improve the quality of life for everyone living in our city.”

The plan is for the city's pools and splash pads to be open from June 30 through Labor Day, September 5, pending the hiring of lifeguards and recreation aides.