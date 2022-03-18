National Guard to use heavy lift helicopter to remove pontoon lodged above the Bridal Veil Falls

The pontoon has been lodged above the Bridal Veil Falls since 2019 when high winds caused it to break free from the Lake Erie ice boom.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A New York Army National Guard helicopter is being brought in to remove a pontoon from the New York Power Authority's ice boom.

The pontoon has been lodged above the Bridal Veil Falls since 2019 when high winds caused it to break free from the Lake Erie ice boom.

The National Guard will be using a CH-47F Chinook heavy lift chopper to remove the section which weighs about 3500 pounds. The State Parks Department says the pontoon does not pose an immediate safety risk, but should be removed to "preserve the integrity of the viewshed of Niagara Falls."