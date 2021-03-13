North Tonawanda to lift winter parking restrictions on Monday

The restrictions could return, though, 'if a winter storm does arrive, we request the residents to use judgment and remove their vehicles from the street.'

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda winter parking restrictions will be lifted on Monday.

The decision by the mayor and the common council, announced in a town newsletter on Friday, said that "if a winter storm does arrive, we request the residents to use judgment and remove their vehicles from the street."

The Town of Cheektowaga suspended its overnight winter parking ban last weekend, adding that a parking ban could return "should we experience a significant snow event," the town said in a Facebook post.