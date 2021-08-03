Cheektowaga suspends overnight winter parking ban, for now

The town joins the Town of Tonawanda, Kenmore, and Lancaster. Those communities lifted their parking restrictions Friday, citing a favorable weather forecast.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga has suspended its overnight winter parking ban.

That decision was announced Sunday afternoon, and the town said that it was effective immediately. The parking ban could return "should we experience a significant snow event," the town said in a Facebook post.

Cheektowaga is the latest Buffalo-area community to make that decision.

Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore residents on Friday were able to start parking their cars back on the street overnight. Tonawanda said a favorable weather forecast for March led to the decision.

Kenmore Police also shared a similar statement on their social media on Friday.

Lancaster mayor William Schroeder followed the other communities with an announcement on Friday night.