NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One person was killed in a fire early Saturday morning on 3rd Avenue, according to the North Tonawanda Fire Department.

The fire department says the fire broke out around 5:20 a.m. at a residence located at 26 3rd Street in North Tonawanda.

It is unclear at this time how the individual died. The fire department says the fire is currently under investigation.

2 On Your Side will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

RELATED: Smith Street fire displaces 12

RELATED: East Side fire spreads to two houses Thursday morning

RELATED: Red Cross changing how it safely helps fire victims in Western New York