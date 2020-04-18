NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One person was killed in a fire early Saturday morning on 3rd Avenue, according to the North Tonawanda Fire Department.
The fire department says the fire broke out around 5:20 a.m. at a residence located at 26 3rd Street in North Tonawanda.
It is unclear at this time how the individual died. The fire department says the fire is currently under investigation.
2 On Your Side will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
