BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twelve people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a house fire on Smith Street Friday night.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. Friday at 1011 Smith Street.

Fire investigators say the fire started on the first floor and caused roughly $150,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: East Side fire spreads to two houses Thursday morning

RELATED: Red Cross changing how it safely helps fire victims in Western New York

RELATED: Cheektowaga first responders salute healthcare workers at St. Joseph campus