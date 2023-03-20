North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Parade grand marshal announced

William "Bill" Gosch served two years in the Pacific Theater during World War II and will serve as grand marshal this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 99-year-old veteran will serve as the grand marshal at this year's North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Parade.

William "Bill" Gosch served two years in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

Gosch has lived in North Tonawanda his entire life. This year's parade is on Monday, April 10.

"This is going to be our third year doing this and it seems like every year we're getting bigger and better and this year we've added a whole after party which is going to be hosted at the North Tonawanda City farmers market," said Joe Marranca of the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch.