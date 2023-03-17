St. Patrick's Day weekend brings many Western New Yorkers out to party

It's the start of St. Patrick's Day weekend. People from the community, young and old, are enjoying another year, celebrating their Irish heritage.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the start of St. Patrick's Day weekend.

People from the community, young and old, came out in their green, whether it was worn on their backs, hanging from their necks, or sitting on their heads, enjoying another year celebrating their Irish heritage.

At the Niagara Falls Convention Center, we ran into the Grand Marshal of this year's "world's shortest parade," Bob Gedeon.

"It's a great celebration of Irish culture, commodity and welcome everybody to come and have a good time," Gedeon said, adding, "You know how it is. Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day."

It's a great reason to come out and join the 39th annual, largest St. Patrick's Day celebration in Western New York.

Despite the gloomy weather, Gabriel's Gate stayed packed. Food orders were rushing in. The servers stayed busy on the go, and the front door was always swinging open.

It was a great day in the restaurant business for co-owner John Hall.

"It's a great boost. It was pretty consistent. St. Patrick's Day has always been very popular, especially with the parade so close to Delaware Avenue," Hall said.