28th annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day parade unites community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 28th annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day parade stepped off from the Valley Community Center and traveled through the historic Buffalo River community on Saturday afternoon.
"Its huge. We do this rather than the parade on Sunday," Peggy Morgan told 2 On Your Side. "It's all local people. It's all people that know each other and have fun, and it's a great parade. Wonderful."
More than 100 groups marched on Saturday afternoon, including Irish dancers, classic cars, and first responders.
If you missed Saturday's parade, you can check out Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day parade on Delaware Avenue, starting at 2 p.m.