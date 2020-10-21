No injuries reported in Tonawanda tractor-trailer crash

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — There were no injuries reported after a tractor-trailer struck a bridge Tuesday night in the City of Tonawanda, according to the city's police department.

At about 6:45 p.m. a tractor-trailer struck the CSX Bridge on Young Street. The bridge has been the site of numerous similar accidents in the past. Police identified the driver as Eddie Brown, of Opelousas, Louisiana. Brown told authorities he was headed to Batavia but got lost on his way there.