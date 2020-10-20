The separate Cellino and Barnes firms are open for business

The firms created by the splitting of Cellino & Barnes PC have each announced they are open for business. Ross Cellino and the late Stephen Barnes agreed to a private settlement earlier this year to break up their legal partnership.

Barnes died Oct. 2 when the small plane he was piloting crashed in Genesee County. The crash happened while the 22 local attorneys who will be on staff at the newly-created New York version of the Barnes Firm were amid a move to new offices in the 500 Pearl building in downtown Buffalo.