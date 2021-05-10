Repairs scheduled to begin mid-summer for Buffalo North Breakwater

Ryba Marine Construction Co. was awarded a $7.8 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Repair work will begin this summer at the north end of the Buffalo North Breakwater.

Ryba Marine Construction Co. was awarded a $7.8 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District. Construction will begin mid-summer and will focus on repairing 750 feet of the Buffalo North Breakwater by using rubble mound repair on the lakeside of the structure.

The Buffalo North Breakwater is about 2,200 feet long and protects the entrance to the Erie Basin, the Erie Basin Marina and coastal shoreline from deep water wave and ice action.

The Corps of Engineers says it has identified the "most degraded area to repair based on available funding," adding that further repairs to the Buffalo North Breakwater require additional federal funding.

“Great Lakes navigation structures, like the Buffalo North Breakwater, protect federal navigation channels and are a critical piece of the Great Lakes Navigation System. Overall, this system includes infrastructure which benefits the Nation and enables the transportation of about 122.3 million tons of cargo annually, supports 147,500 U.S. jobs, and helps generate $20.3 billion in U.S. business revenue,” said LTC Eli Adams, USACE Buffalo District Commander.

“Repairs to the aging Buffalo North Breakwater is an investment in navigational safety and coastal resiliency. This project will ensure protection of the entrance to the Black Rock channel and lock as well as nearby critical public infrastructure from the harsh Lake Erie waters. Without the continued support by our federally elected officials, this project would not be possible.”