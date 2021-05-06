New bookings return to Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

“We are starting to see some signs of growth and we are making some traction,” said Patrick Kaler, CEO and president of VBN, which oversees the center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After sitting empty for 14 months, the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center is starting to get back to business.

The downtown center has landed 221 new bookings through 2024 that could bring a total of nearly a half-million people into the facility, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara. Most of the bookings, which are from local, regional and state groups, have been secured since Jan. 1.

“We are starting to see some signs of growth and we are making some traction,” said Patrick Kaler, CEO and president of VBN, which oversees the center.

Events include the return in 2022 of the New York State Bar exam in February and July. The exam has been held annually at the convention center, but was canceled in 2020 and this year because of the pandemic.