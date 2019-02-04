WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — There are concerns that law enforcement officers may have been exposed to lead at the place where they trained with firearms.

The Buffalo News first reported Tuesday morning that a federal inspection of the Niagara Gun Range in Wheatfield revealed "widespread lead contamination throughout the facility," even in places where they ate and drank.

The range said Tuesday afternoon that it fixed the issue with the air system there, that the range has been cleaned, and the public was never at risk.

Customs and Border Patrol officers trained at that range for years until this past January.

The agency says tests found two officers had unusually high lead levels, but they were below Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety levels, and no officers had serious health problems.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Public meeting held on former Niagara Sanitation Landfill in Wheatfield

Rain barrels, compost bins offered to Erie County homeowners

Buffalo landlord arrested for violating public health law for lead paint exposure