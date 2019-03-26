BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to reduce runoff and help the environment, homeowners across Erie County will be offered the chance to purchase rain barrels and compost bins.

The partnership behind the program includes Erie County, Buffalo, Wheatfield and the Western New York Stormwater Coalition. Advocates say the barrels encourage water conservation and reduce fertilizer use.

Another advantage of rain barrels, according to supporters, is that nutrients contained in rain water are healthier for plants than tap water, which contains chlorine and fluoride.

Erie County homeowners who want rain barrel or compost bins have until May 3 to order one, though the county said quantities are limited.

