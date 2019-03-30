WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — With a new report out on the Niagara Sanitation Landfill in Wheatfield, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation held a meeting Saturday to address concerns by residents.

"Governor Cuomo directed the DEC to aggressively investigate this site to ensure the public is protected, and provide this community with peace of mind that there is no off-site contamination," DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.

The DEC said it would summarize the report's details during the meeting in Wheatfield, which was scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Among its findings:

Samples of surface soil, subsurface soil, sediment, surface water and groundwater at the site showed there was no off-site exposure threats.

Waste disposal areas did not extend past landfill property areas, except for one spot along the west side of the property.

The DEC said low-level contaminants found there are typical in urban areas and did not represent a public health concern.

Sediment was not significantly impacted by landfill contaminants.

The Niagara Sanitation Landfill was used from 1955 to 1968, when the state used the site to dispose of soils that were later determined to be contaminated by Love Canal waste.

