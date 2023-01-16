Niagara Falls to be lit up for MLK Jr. Day

Niagara Falls is just one of 13 state landmarks to be illuminated in honor of Dr. King.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls will be lit up red, green and black Monday Night in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

"Amidst the recent rise in bigotry, division, and hate across this country, it is more important than ever that we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings on justice, peace, equality, and love" Governor Hochul said.

She added, "Here in New York, we must recommit ourselves to these same principals and work towards a more united New York where all residents can live and thrive in peace."

Niagara Falls is just one of 13 state landmarks to be illuminated in honor of Dr. King.

The List also includes: