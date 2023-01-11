Blanket drive being held in Buffalo for MLK Jr. Day

MSAAHC said new blankets can be dropped off until Monday, Jan. 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor announced that it will be collecting blankets and distributing them to folks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For MLK Day of Caring, this initiative to collect blankets came about after the Blizzard of 2022 and MSAAHC saw a need and a way to hopefully help folks in the community.

“Reading about many community members who went without power or heat and recognizing the expensive cost of preparing for the winter or a winter storm, the Michigan street team evaluated how they could help," Lillie Wiley Upshaw, Michigan Street Board Chair and Chair of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition/the Historic Michigan Street Baptist Church said.

MSAAHC said new blankets can be dropped off at the Michigan Street Corridor Office at 111 Genesee Street, and WUFO Power 96.5 Radio Station at 143 Broadway Ave, during business hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The drive kicked off on January 2 and will run through January 16.