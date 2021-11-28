Crashes reported with slick, snowy conditions on Western New York roads

The 219 northbound, just outside of Ellicottville, was closed between Route 242 and Cotter Road for roughly 90 minutes as crews responded to multiple crashes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slick and snowy conditions were seen across Western New York Sunday, with lake effect snow impacting large swaths of the Southern Tier.

A few crashes happened throughout Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties, including several on the 219 North, just outside Ellicottville.

NITTEC reported that the road was closed between Route 242 and Cotter Road as crews responded to multiple crashes. That portion of the road reopened approximately 90 minutes later around 6:15 p.m.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning was in effect for both Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties until 7 a.m. Monday, and a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for parts of the region until 7 a.m. Monday.