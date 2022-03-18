Niagara Falls Police officer, teen hurt in crash

The accident happened shortly after 10 PM Thursday at 11th St. and North Ave. in the city.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls police officer and a 17-year old girl were hurt in a late night accident Thursday in the city.

The police report says the officer had lights and sirens on trying to stop a vehicle on the North Ave. Extension. While pursuing that vehicle through an intersection, the patrol car hit a Toyota Corolla that was heading north on 11th St.

The teen driver of the car suffered a head injury and was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial for treatment. Her two 18-year-old passengers were not hurt.