Buffalo Police were on the scene of the accident that happened early Friday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police responded to an accident early Friday morning on East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo.

A 2 On Your Side photojournalist was at the scene just after 5:15 a.m. and said there were two vehicles involved. One of the cars involved crashed into a building at 904 East Delevan Avenue.

We are unclear what caused the accident or if there were any injuries.