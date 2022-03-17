3 injured in car crash on I-90 in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened Thursday evening on the I-90 westbound in Genesee County.
The crash, which involved a tractor trailer and an SUV, happened just before 6:40 p.m. between the Leroy and Batavia exists. In result of the crash, troopers say the SUV became fully engulfed in flames.
According to New York State Police, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital by Medicac. Two others were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
As of 8:30 p.m., all westbound lanes of the I-90 in the Town of Batavia were still closed. Troopers say traffic will continue to be diverted at exit 47 (Leroy) "until accident reconstruction has been completed."
No further information has been provided at this time.