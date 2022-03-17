3 injured in car crash on I-90 in Genesee County

According to New York State Police, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital by Medicac. Two others were seriously injured.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened Thursday evening on the I-90 westbound in Genesee County.

The crash, which involved a tractor trailer and an SUV, happened just before 6:40 p.m. between the Leroy and Batavia exists. In result of the crash, troopers say the SUV became fully engulfed in flames.

According to New York State Police, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital by Medicac. Two others were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

As of 8:30 p.m., all westbound lanes of the I-90 in the Town of Batavia were still closed. Troopers say traffic will continue to be diverted at exit 47 (Leroy) "until accident reconstruction has been completed."