BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls community is rallying behind a young girl.

Little Anastasia Rafter is fighting brain cancer and is currently in New York City undergoing surgery.

While she's away, her family, friends, and neighbors held a charity hockey game to raise money for treatment.

The Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara Falls school district teachers faced off Friday night at the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion.

Anastasia's family says they're overwhelmed with gratitude.

