Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to conduct noise study starting Wednesday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — This week a noise study will be conducted at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station with some controlled detonations.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week the 914th Air Refueling Wing is scheduled to conduct an environmental noise study.

The study will monitor the impact of noise from training conducted by by the 914th Explosive Ordnance Disposal and 914th Security Forces Squadron. A Department of Defense contractor will be on-site to monitor sound levels for analysis.

To test sound levels a variety of controlled detonations will take place through the day.