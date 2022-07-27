Niagara County Sheriff's Office: Pendleton fire under investigation

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. at 6080 Fisk Road.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating a blaze that broke out early Wednesday morning in the town of Pendleton.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. at 6080 Fisk Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered a fire in the back of the unoccupied commercial building.

Due to the fire, nearby residents were told to evacuate.

Several local fire departments responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze. The estimated damage is unknown at this time.