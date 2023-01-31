Niagara County SPCA is out of space

The organization is asking people to help by fostering.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals.

On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs.

"Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in two of our staff offices. A puppy in a crate in recovery and a staff member took 3 puppies and an adult dog and another took 3 puppies home because we are out of space," the post read.

The shelter is in desperate need of people willing to foster, especially for a pregnant dog and another possibly pregnant dog. This would help keep the mother and her babies in a safe environment.

The SPCA reports that for the past two years the shelter has consistently been full. And to start out this year, intakes are already up 70% from last January with 73 dogs brought in this month.

"PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, this is not the time to surrender your dogs. Please hold onto them if you can. We do not have space for them right now. If you're planning to adopt, adopt local. We have nice dogs, small dogs, puppy dogs, black dogs, brown dogs. We also have an AT-AT Walker look alike dog named Remy who could give Ralphie a run for his money. We have all the dogs," the post read.

People interested in fostering animals can call the shelter at 716-731-4368 or email fostercare@niagaraspca.org.