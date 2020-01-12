Niagara County SPCA caring for wounded, emaciated dog

Staff has named the young pit bull 'Christmas' saying 'all Christmas wants is love'.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the second time this week, the Niagara County SPCA has taken in a dog desperately in need of care.

In a Facebook post, the organization says the young pit bull they've named 'Christmas' was brought to them Tuesday morning by the Niagara Falls Animal Control Officer. They say the dog was emaciated, injured and covered in fleas.

The post went on to say "” All Christmas wants is love. You can definitely tell she hasn’t been shown it before".