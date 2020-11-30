Emaciated puppy seized from Niagara County home

Hemi was taken a local veterinary hospital and is now in the care of the NIagara County SPCA.

NIAGARA, N.Y. — A six-month-old puppy seized from a home in Niagara County is in need of your help.

Hemi, along with another dog, were seized from a home after the Niagara County SPCA received a tip from an anonymous call that two dogs in a backyard appeared to be in rough condition.

According to the officer, one of the dogs could not put pressure in its leg. The other dog, Hemi was emaciated, dehydrated and could hardly walk. SPCA officials say his back leg was swollen and bruised.

Hemi was taken a local veterinary hospital and is now in the care of the Niagara County SPCA.