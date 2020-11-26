Niagara SPCA holds Thanksgiving morning feast

The event was part of a fundraiser that seeks community support during the holiday season.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara SPCA held a Thanksgiving feast that featured turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, and carrots.

The event, which began at 9:30 a.m. on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls, was part of a fundraiser that seeks community support during the holiday season.

Its Giving Tuesday campaign will be held next week.

The Niagara SPCA recently announced a Run for the Dogs Santa Run Virtual 5K, where runners and walkers to create their own 3.1-mile course and participate to raise money for the organization.

Runners and walkers pay $29 and receive a long sleeve T-shirt, digital race bib, finisher medal, a jingle bell for your pet, and online results. If your pet wants to join in, you can also purchase a holiday bandana for them.