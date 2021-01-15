Two arrested after allegedly stealing from Springville grocery store and taking off

The Erie County Sheriff's office says store employees spotted the pair loading stolen groceries into a moving van Thursday morning before taking off from the scene.

Deputies spotted and pulled over the van along the 219. Jeffrey Spriegel, 37, of Kenmore is charged with misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, along with numerous vehicle & traffic counts. Spriegel was turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on an outstanding warrant. He's also wanted by other law enforcement agencies in Erie and Niagara counties.