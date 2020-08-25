Niagara County DMV holding special office hours for CDL renewals

The special CDL office hours are being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Tonawanda DMV and the Lockport DMV.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles will be holding special office hours this weekend for anyone who needs to renew their commercial driver's licenses (CDL).

The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Tonawanda DMV located at 500 Wheatfield Street and the Lockport DMV located at 111 Main Street. Anyone looking to renew their CDL must be in line no later than 12:30 p.m.

Niagara County says more than a dozen DMV workers will be on hand to process the paperwork. No appointments are necessary.

“We have heard from freight truck drivers, heavy equipment operators and more recently, school bus drivers, concerned about the ability to renew their CDLs,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski. “These licenses are paramount to how these folks earn a living and they certainly perform critical functions for the community, so we want to clear up the backlog and ensure everyone has what they need.”

Jastrzemski stresses that the special office hours are for CDLs only.

“While our office is still required by the governor to operate under certain restrictions, we continue to look for ways to provide better, faster service to Niagara County residents,” said Jastrzemski. “My hope is that clearing up the CDL backlog will free up additional appointments for residents during regular DMV hours.”