Niagara County Clerk's Office reopening several services Monday

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski announced Wednesday that several services provided by the county clerk's office will be reopening on Monday, June 29.

These services include appointments for all DMV transactions at the Niagara Falls location as well as appointments for the Veterans Service Agency and the Pistol Permit Office. The Historians Office will remain closed at this time.

The Niagara Falls DMV will assist customers by appointment only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Appointments will be limited to adhere to social distancing guidelines and must be made online. Residents can start making appointments this Friday by clicking here.

“This was our first week of reopening the DMVs and requiring appointments and I want to thank the public for their patience as we implemented this new system,” Jastrzemski said in a statement. “I know there was frustration about not allowing transactions at our Niagara Falls location, but as our smallest physical office, it presented challenges in keeping social distance. Now, at the request of the four county legislators representing Niagara Falls and the Mayor, we have reworked our plan and will be opening that office with limited appointments.”

Jastrzemski added that permit tests will now be offered at all three DMV locations by online appointment only. Road tests can also be scheduled through the state website here. However, anyone looking to schedule their five-hour class should check directly with the providers that offer the class.

The Pistol Permit Office is accepting appointments Monday through Friday. Appointments can be made by calling (716) 439-7122. Jastrzemski is also reminding residents that those looking to make amendments to their current permits can do so by mail.