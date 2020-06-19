North Tonawanda City Hall to reopen to the public Monday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City Hall in North Tonawanda will reopen to the public Monday, but by appointment only.
The building will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and anyone entering will be required to wear a mask. T-shirts or open faced scarves worn over the nose will not be allowed.
In addition, anyone entering must have a scheduled appointment with a specific department. When you enter city hall, you'll be met by someone who will ask a series of screening questions before you are escorted to your destination.
The screening process is a New York State requirement to ensure the safety of employees an guests, as well as to assist with contact tracing.
If you have any questions or concerns, you're asked to contact the mayor's office at 695-8540.
RELATED: Niagara County DMV reopens Monday