North Tonawanda City Hall to reopen to the public Monday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City Hall in North Tonawanda will reopen to the public Monday, but by appointment only.

The building will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and anyone entering will be required to wear a mask. T-shirts or open faced scarves worn over the nose will not be allowed.

In addition, anyone entering must have a scheduled appointment with a specific department. When you enter city hall, you'll be met by someone who will ask a series of screening questions before you are escorted to your destination.

The screening process is a New York State requirement to ensure the safety of employees an guests, as well as to assist with contact tracing.