Niagara County DMV reopens Monday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Good news for NIagara County residents with business to conduct at the DMV.

County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski said offices in North Tonawanda and Lockport will open on Monday. In-person transactions will be by appointment only and limited to residents of Niagara County. Residents can start scheduling appointments starting this Friday at 9 AM or by calling 716-439-7350 for the Lockport DMV or 716-743-4599 for the North Tonawanda DMV.

“We know there is a lot of pent up demand for DMV services so we are anxious to not only reopen, but do so in a way that ensures the safety of our customers and our staff,” said Jastrzemski. “We believe this plan will accomplish that.”

The Niagara Falls office will be limited to Class D and Class M permit testing and permitting. Those appointments must be made online.

All other transactions, including CDL permit tests, can be conducted at both the Falls and North Tonawanda locations. CDL permit tests must be scheduled online.

The following guidelines will be in place for both offices:

All customers entering a Niagara County DMV must wear a face covering.

Only customers with an appointment are permitted to enter.

Customers with an appointment should not arrive earlier than 10 minutes before their appointed time.

Once inside, customers should proceed to the “socially distanced” markings on the floor.

Customers must bring their own pen.

“We very much appreciate the public’s patience through all of this and are doing are best to meet their needs in a responsible manner,” Jastrzemski said.