NFTA teams up to make Metro Passes available using your smart phone

Apps 'Moovit' and 'Transit' will help riders plan and pay for their trip all in one place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Technology will now make getting your Metro Pass both faster and easier.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) says it is partnering with the apps 'Moovit' and 'Transit' to make it possible to purchase the passes using your smart phone.

The NFTA says the apps help riders plan their public transportation trips throughout the area and all over the world and work with almost any type of mobile device.

“We are always looking at new ways to improve the rider experience,” said Tom George, Director of Public Transit, NFTA-Metro. “We hear from our riders frequently that having the latest technology is extremely valuable.”