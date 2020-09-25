Prior Aviation ends operations at Buffalo Airport; Spirit to stop flying at Niagara Falls airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some changes are happening at two of Western New York's biggest airports.
A spokesperson with the NFTA has confirmed with 2 On Your Side that Prior Aviation will end their 59 year operation at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
The locally owned aviation firm will be replaced by a national company.
The other change coming to a local airport is happening at the Niagara Falls International Airport.
NFTA confirms that Spirit Airlines will suspend service from the Niagara Falls airport on October 1.
It is unclear what prompted these changes to be made to both airports.