Prior Aviation ends operations at Buffalo Airport; Spirit to stop flying at Niagara Falls airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some changes are happening at two of Western New York's biggest airports.

A spokesperson with the NFTA has confirmed with 2 On Your Side that Prior Aviation will end their 59 year operation at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The locally owned aviation firm will be replaced by a national company.

The other change coming to a local airport is happening at the Niagara Falls International Airport.

NFTA confirms that Spirit Airlines will suspend service from the Niagara Falls airport on October 1.