NFTA suspending three bus routes due to COVID-19 impact

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority is dropping three bus routes to better align its resources to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Sunday, September 6, service will be suspended on the 75 West Seneca, 55B (Williams Rd./Summit Business Park variant) and the portion of 69 that runs between Alden and Lancaster.

The NFTA say the assets from those routes, drivers, buses, maintenance and fuel will be used to support remaining routes.