New York

Pistol permit deadline arrives again across the state

Anyone who had a concealed carry permit issued before September 1, 2020, had until the end of August to recertify.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pistol permit deadline has arrived again across New York State.

Anyone with a concealed carry permit issued before September 1, 2020, had until the end of August to recertify. A recent change in state law means people with concealed carry permits must recertify every three years.

"People with those permits will continue to recertify with the State Police every five years," according to the state.

People with permits issued in New York City, Nassau County, Suffolk County, or Westchester County must follow recertification requirements in their own county, and not with state police.

The application process was online only. New York State Police no longer accept paper forms.

Click here to recertify your permit.

    

