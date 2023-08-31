Pistol permit deadline arrives again across the state

Anyone who had a concealed carry permit issued before September 1, 2020, had until the end of August to recertify.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pistol permit deadline has arrived again across New York State.

Anyone with a concealed carry permit issued before September 1, 2020, had until the end of August to recertify. A recent change in state law means people with concealed carry permits must recertify every three years.

RELATED ARTICLE: Erie County residents say county lost pistol permits

"People with those permits will continue to recertify with the State Police every five years," according to the state.

People with permits issued in New York City, Nassau County, Suffolk County, or Westchester County must follow recertification requirements in their own county, and not with state police.

The application process was online only. New York State Police no longer accept paper forms.

HEADS UP: Many New Yorkers who had a concealed carry permit issued before Sept. 1, 2020 have until midnight tonight to recertify using the state’s online tool here ➡️ https://t.co/9Ts5OKbX3i…



Recertification can only be done online. I have a screenshot of the form below. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/7FffucdksQ — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) September 1, 2023