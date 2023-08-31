Pistol permit deadline arrives again across the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pistol permit deadline has arrived again across New York State.
Anyone with a concealed carry permit issued before September 1, 2020, had until the end of August to recertify. A recent change in state law means people with concealed carry permits must recertify every three years.
RELATED ARTICLE: Erie County residents say county lost pistol permits
"People with those permits will continue to recertify with the State Police every five years," according to the state.
People with permits issued in New York City, Nassau County, Suffolk County, or Westchester County must follow recertification requirements in their own county, and not with state police.
The application process was online only. New York State Police no longer accept paper forms.
RELATED VIDEO: