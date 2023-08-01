NYS Police intercept illegal firearms and drugs headed to Buffalo

The New York State Police intercepted a Hyundai traveling to Buffalo on July 20, 2023 carrying both illegal firearms and drugs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police were able to intercept a large amount of both illegal firearms, and drugs headed to Buffalo on Thursday July 20, 2023.

The troopers noticed a Hyundai Kona traveling through the Town of Rockland and heading towards Buffalo. The car had several vehicle and traffic violations that required a traffic stop to be conducted. The driver of the car was identified as Tyquan A. Robinson, age 32 From New York City. Robinson first lied about his name when troopers pulled him over, and originally he said he was Bobby Gordon, age 33.

Robinson was joined in the car by passengers identified as Christian R. Tapscott, age 34, and Tandra C. Smoots, age 29, who are both from Decatur, Alabama.

While the driver and the passengers were being interviewed by troopers, a K9 search was done on both the exterior and interior of the vehicle. K9 Wink notified the troopers of a positive 'sniff' during the inspection, and revealed what would be a large amount of firearms and drugs.

Ten firearms, a large amount of ammunition, several large capacity magazines, a hydrocodone pill and a bookbag with cocaine residue were discovered thanks to the K9 investigation.

Seized Firearms included:

1) Jennings Firearms 9mm Bryco 58

2) Bryco Arms 9mm Jennings Nine

3) AK 47 Pistol 7.62X39 Zastava Arms

4) Canik Arms 9mm TP9 Elite Combat

5) Firestorm .45 Mini Compact

6) Taurus Arms 9mm G2C Serial

7) Springfield Armory XD 9mm S

8) Kimber 1911 .45 Serial number defaced

9) Sota Arms .556 AR Pistol

10) Ruger .380 LCP2

If NYS troopers had not intervened all these weapons, and drugs were allegedly planned to be delivered to somewhere in Buffalo. The suspects had been traveling from Alabama and then stayed in New York City before making their way to Buffalo.

All three suspects were charged for their involvement, and arraigned at the Town of Rockland Court. The driver, Tyquan A. Robinson was held at Sullivan County Jail without bail due to being a two-time felony offender. The passengers who were also at the Sullivan County Jail were given the amounts of $75,000cash/$150,000 Partial bond/$300,000 Secured Bond.