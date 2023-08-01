Buffalo man sentenced for pointing a pistol at officer during arrest

A Buffalo man has been sentenced following his arrest for pointing a pistol at officer during an on foot pursuit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Monday the the Erie County Court for his use of an illegal pistol, and more.

William A. Fugate, 34, was given three and a half to seven years in prison for running away from the scene during a traffic stop, and pointing a pistol at officers who chased him. Fugate was the passenger of a car that was being pulled over, and at the time was on parole.

In an effort to protect themselves, officers fired their guns at him. Fugate was hit four times, and officers found him in nearby yard. He was then taken to ECMC to treat injuries he got on the side of his body.

The pistol Fugate had was determined to be illegal after police investigated it. An investigation, also deemed that officers were appropriate in firing back at the time of the defendants pursuit.